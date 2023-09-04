Shivraj Singh Chauhan's Temple Visit Amid Drought-Like Situation

Shivraj Singh Chauhanoffered prayers at the temple for the welfare of people

After chairing a late-night meeting to deal with the "drought-like" situation in Madhya Pradesh - which has also triggered a power crisis-, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain early this morning.

Officials said the Chief Minister offered prayers at the temple for the welfare of people and good rains. "The month of August has almost been dry, so a drought situation is arising in Madhya Pradesh now. Crops are in danger. I have prayed to Mahakal that it rains well and the crops be saved," Mr Chauhan said.

He also urged people to pray for good rains in their villages and states. "The prayers are heard, they work. If the prayers are offered with true sentiments, God showers blessings," Mr Chauhan said.

The Chief Minister said the state government stands with the farmers in the hour of need. "It is our collective responsibility to ensure that everything goes well," Mr Chauhan said.

The Chief Minister said that the situation has also triggered a power crisis in the state. "Generally, 8,000-9,000 MW power is needed in this season, but the demand has gone up to 15,000 MW, resulting in the demand-supply gap and farmers are not getting adequate electricity supply," he said.

"I have directed the officials to arrange and purchase electricity to help farmers. We have made efforts, but the drought-like situation is prevailing in the entire country," he said.

Mr Chouhan appealed to the people to be judicious in using electricity.