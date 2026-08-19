Mohan Yadav To Release 39th Instalment Of Ladli Behna Yojana Today

More than 1.25 crore women in Madhya Pradesh are set to receive a special festival gift on August 19. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will release the 39th instalment of the "Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana" from Maihar, transferring Rs 1,500 as monthly assistance along with an additional Rs 250 as a Rakshabandhan gift directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister will release the amount with a single click during a programme organised in Maihar.

The government has described the Ladli Behna Yojana as an important step towards the economic empowerment of women in the state. The extra Rs 250 is being provided as a special gesture on Rakshabandhan, enabling beneficiaries to meet household needs and other expenses during the festive period.

Launched in June 2023, the scheme has seen steady implementation.

From November 2025, the monthly assistance amount was increased by Rs 250, taking the current support to Rs 1,500 per eligible woman every month. A total of 38 instalments have already been disbursed regularly between June 2023 and July 2026.

The 39th instalment, scheduled for August 2026, will reach the accounts of more than 1.25 crore women across Madhya Pradesh.

Officials said the timely release of funds under the scheme continues to provide direct financial support to women, particularly those from economically weaker sections. By combining the regular monthly assistance with a festival-specific addition, the government aims to strengthen the sense of security and support among the state's women beneficiaries.

The decision to release the instalment from Maihar underscores the administration's focus on reaching out to women across different regions of the state.

Beneficiaries will receive the combined amount of Rs 1,750 in their accounts without any intermediary, ensuring transparency and ease of access.

With the 39th instalment, the Ladli Behna Yojana further consolidates its role as a flagship welfare programme for women in Madhya Pradesh.

The continuous flow of financial assistance over the past three years has been highlighted by the government as evidence of its commitment to women's economic independence and welfare.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)