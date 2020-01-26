''Congress's Culture Is Also To Bind People': Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath said Congress has a history of making sacrifices. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said that connecting people's hearts is the culture of India as well as Congress, and those trying to go against it and the Constitution will be dealt with firmly.

His statement comes amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"There is no country in the world like India, which has so much of diversity. We have so many religions, castes, languages and festival. We have unity in diversity, which is the result of the culture of brotherhood. It is because of that, India stands united under one flag," Mr Nath said.

The chief minister was speaking after unfurling the tricolour at his party's office here as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

"The Congress's culture is also to bind people. We connect the hearts of people and the society. This is the culture of India," he added.

"We make a resolution to firmly take on those who try to go against our culture and the Constitution," Mr Nath added.

He also urged his party men to make a resolution to always uphold and foster the culture of brotherhood.

"The Congress has a history of making sacrifices. We are ready to make sacrifices today. The challenges that we are facing today, we have been facing such challenges since the last 70 years," the former Union minister added.

"We are going to fight these challenges tooth and nail in future as well," he said.