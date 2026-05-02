Fact-Check: Viral Mother-Son Photo Of Jabalpur Tragedy 'AI Generated'?

In the aftermath of the tragic cruise boat accident at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a deeply emotional photograph showing a mother embracing her young child has gone viral across social media platforms, with many users falsely claiming it depicts victims of the incident.

The image, widely circulated on platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and X, was shared by several individuals and even public figures as a symbol of grief, with claims that the bodies of the mother and son in the photograph had been recovered following the accident. The powerful visual quickly struck an emotional chord, intensifying the sense of tragedy surrounding the incident.

However, the Jabalpur District Administration has categorically dismissed these claims, clarifying that the viral photograph is unrelated to the Bargi Dam mishap.

In an official statement issued on Friday, authorities said the image is either artificially generated or sourced from an unrelated context.

"This photograph is either AI-generated or originates from a different source. It bears no relation whatsoever to the Bargi cruise accident," the administration stated in a post shared through the official social media handle of the Jabalpur Collector.

The clarification comes amid ongoing rescue and recovery efforts at Bargi Dam, where multiple lives have been lost, and several people remain missing after the tourist cruise capsized. Authorities are already dealing with the sensitive task of identifying victims and supporting affected families, making the spread of misinformation particularly concerning.

Officials have urged citizens and social media users to exercise caution and refrain from sharing unverified content, especially during crises.

Misinformation not only causes unnecessary panic but also adds to the emotional distress of victims' families and can hamper official communication.

The incident highlights the growing challenge posed by misleading content and Artificial Intelligence-generated imagery during emergencies, where emotionally charged visuals can easily be mistaken for real events.

Authorities have reiterated the importance of relying on verified information from official sources.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)