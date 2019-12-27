Madhya Pradesh BJP To Carry Out Awareness Campaign On Citizenship Law

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said BJP workers will reach out to people to dispel "misunderstandings" over CAA.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP will hold rallies and marches across the state from January 1 to create awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), it said on Thursday.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that from January 1 to January 15, BJP workers will reach out to the people to dispel "misunderstandings" over the CAA, which the "Congress has created".

Mr Chouhan was speaking after holding a meeting with senior leaders including former union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP vice president in charge of MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.