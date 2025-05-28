Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA's Will "Cut The Tongue" Remark Sparks Row

In the political landscape of Madhya Pradesh, a controversy has erupted following the circulation of a video featuring BJP legislator Jagannath Singh Raghuwanshi from Chanderi, Ashoknagar district.

The footage, which has rapidly gained traction on social media, purportedly captures the legislator engaged in a video call, during which he is heard making a startling declaration. He allegedly threatens in Hindi, “Jo bhi Scindia ji ke mamle me koi bhi bolega uski juban kaat lenge (We will silence those who dare to speak against Jyotiraditya Scindia, stating that their tongues would be cut)".

This incident unfolds against the backdrop of an ongoing dispute concerning remarks made by Ashoknagar District Panchayat CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Rajesh Jain.

During a recent assembly of Gram Panchayat secretaries and Employment Assistants, Jain was accused of using derogatory language against elected representatives.

Reports suggest that Raghuwanshi's remarks were made in response to this controversy, further intensifying the political discourse.

The sequence of events began on Monday, when a meeting of Secretaries and Employment Assistants was convened at Isagarh (Ashoknagar) Janpad Panchayat. During the proceedings, the Janpad CEO received a call from District Panchayat CEO Rajesh Jain, which was placed on speakerphone.

Allegedly, Jain proceeded to make disparaging comments about Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly, even threatening Secretaries with physical reprimands, dismissing any affiliations they might have.

Outraged by this conduct, the secretaries staged a walkout in protest. In response to the escalating tensions, MLA Raghuwanshi took swift action, meeting Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Tuesday to formally lodge a complaint.

In his letter, he detailed the alleged misconduct of the District Panchayat CEO, Jain, emphasising that the use of abusive language in the presence of female officers was not only a breach of administrative decorum but also an affront to the dignity of women employees.

He urged the Chief Minister to establish a high-level committee to conduct an impartial inquiry and to take immediate disciplinary measures against the accused official.

As the controversy deepens, the viral video featuring Raghuwanshi has sparked fresh debate within political and administrative circles. Despite the widespread discussion, the district administration has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

