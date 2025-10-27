Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Allegedly Beats Farmer To Death, Drives Over Him

Terror and mourning have gripped Ganeshpura village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, around 200 km away from the capital Bhopal, following a horrifying act of violence allegedly carried out by a local BJP leader. What began as a simmering land dispute ended in bloodshed on Sunday afternoon when Mahendra Nagar, the BJP Booth Committee President and a former office bearer of the Guna Kisan Morcha, allegedly beat a farmer to death, broke his limbs, and ran him over with a Thar jeep.

On Sunday, the victim, Ramswaroop Dhakad, a 40-year-old farmer, was walking to his fields with his wife when the accused and his associates allegedly ambushed him. According to eyewitnesses and police sources, Mahendra Nagar and his group of 13 to 14 people brutally assaulted Ramswaroop with sticks and rods before running a vehicle over him.

When Ramswaroop's daughters rushed to save their father, they were allegedly dragged and beaten, in front of villagers. The accused, armed and emboldened, even fired in the air to instill fear, witnesses told the police. "When I went to save my father, they pushed me down, tore my clothes, and fired shots to scare us," the victim's daughter said through tears. "My mother and father were going to the fields when Mahendra, Harish, and Gautam attacked them. Then they ran over my father with the Thar. He screamed, but no one could help as they had guns."

For nearly an hour, Ramswaroop's battered body lay hostage in the village. Locals say the accused and his men prevented anyone from taking the injured man to the hospital at gunpoint. When he was finally taken to the Guna District Hospital. Ramswaroop died of his injuries during treatment.

Ganeshpura, under the Fatehgarh police station area, has long lived under the shadow of the accused. Villagers say Mahendra Nagar's name inspires fear, and no one dares to speak against him. "He has been grabbing land for years," a villager said on condition of anonymity. "At least 25 farmers have sold their land at throwaway prices and fled. Those who resist are beaten or driven out."

Ramswaroop, however, refused to bow down. His defiance cost him his life. The dispute centered on six bighas of land in Pachlawada, Rajasthan.

By Sunday night, the police registered a case against 14 people, including Mahendra Nagar, Jitendra Nagar, and three women from their family, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder, conspiracy, assault, and outraging the modesty of women.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vivek Asthana of Bamuri confirmed that the police have launched intensive raids to apprehend the remaining suspects. "This incident took place in Ganeshpura village. The victim, Ramswaroop, had a land dispute with Kanhaiya Nagar, a resident of Pachlavada, Rajasthan. The disputed land, about six bighas, is also located in Pachlavada. Because of this ongoing enmity, Kanhaiya, Mahendra, and around 13-14 people, including some women, attacked Ramswaroop. He suffered multiple fractures across his body and was even run over by a vehicle. His daughters were also assaulted during the attack. The victims were immediately brought to Guna for treatment, but Ramswaroop succumbed to his injuries in the evening. A case has been registered at Fatehgarh Police Station, and investigations are underway." Asthana said.

The case has sent shockwaves through the political corridors of Guna. District BJP President Dharmendra Sikarwar confirmed his link to the party. "Yes, Mahendra Nagar is a party worker and booth president," Sikarwar admitted. "We have written to senior officials demanding his immediate removal from the BJP. No one is above the law."

