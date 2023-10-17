'A Letter Of Lies': Shivraj Singh Chouhan On Congress' Poll Manifesto

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said public is not going to trust these lies (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress party over their election manifesto saying that it was not a manifesto of the Congress, but the letter of lies. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the remark while speaking to ANI in the state capital Bhopal soon after the Congress's manifesto was released.

"It is not a manifesto of the Congress, it is a letter of lies. Five years ago, they made over 900 promises to the public but did not even fulfill nine of them. Till today people are yearning. When will the youth get Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance? When will the bonus on the support price be given? Not just one but many promises were given, all of them turned out to be false and today again presented a letter of lies," CM Chouhan said.

"The public is not going to trust these lies because the public knows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does whatever it says. It even fulfills what it doesn't say like the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana,' it was not in the vision letter but we implemented it," the chief minister added.

He further said that the public knew the truth of Congress and would not be confused.

On the other hand, reacting to CM Chouhan's remark Congress Spokesperson Abbas Hafeez hit back and said that their manifesto was their promise letter and Kamal Nath fulfilled the promise he (Nath) made.

"Our manifesto is our promise letter and Kamal Nath fulfills the promises he makes. CM Chouhan is making allegations against Congress while the public makes the same allegation against the BJP. Chouhan and BJP have given four manifestos to Madhya Pradesh in the last 20 years, but if all four are taken together, then 90 to 95 per cent of the promises made by them have not been fulfilled till date," Mr Hafeez said.

The Congress leader further said that if those who cheat the public (referring to BJP) were accusing the Congress party then the public would not tolerate it. The people of Madhya Pradesh would not make any mistake in choosing the state-friendly party.

Notably, Congress on Tuesday released its election manifesto containing 101 guarantees ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections which will be held next month.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.

