Shivraj Singh Chouhan: 4-Time Chief Minister Eyes 5th Stint In Office

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the first time in 2005 (ANI)
BJP is prepping to fight the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan. A four-time Chief Minister,Mr Chouhan has been in politics for over three decades during which he has served as an MP and an MLA.
A look at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's life in five points:
Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of 13 and served the organisation's student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, in various roles.
Born on March 5, 1959, to Prem Singh Chouhan and Sundar Bai Chouhan at the Jait village in the state's Sehore district, Shivraj Singh Chohan went to Model Higher Senior Secondary School in Bhopal. He pursued a Master's degree in Philosophy from Bhopal's Barkatullah University.
In 1990, Shivraj Singh's election to the state assembly from the Budhni Constituency marked the beginning of his decades-long political career. The same year, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Vidisha seat. Since then, Shivraj Chouhan, who would later go on to become the Chief Minister, was elected to the Lower House of Parliament four times.
In November 2005, Mr Chouhan, then the BJP's Madhya Pradesh chief, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state for the first time. He then contested the Budhni bye-election and won by a margin of 36,000 votes. It also marked his return as MLA from the seat that kickstarted his political career.
In 2018, Mr Chouhan conceded as the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister after the BJP failed to secure a majority in the assembly elections for the first time in 15 years. However, just over a year later, he was sworn in as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh after Jyotiraditya Scindia pulled the rug from under the Kamal Nath government and joined the BJP with his loyalists in a shock rebellion against the Congress.