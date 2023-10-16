Shivraj Singh Chouhan: 4-Time Chief Minister Eyes 5th Stint In Office

Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of 13 and served the organisation's student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, in various roles.

Born on March 5, 1959, to Prem Singh Chouhan and Sundar Bai Chouhan at the Jait village in the state's Sehore district, Shivraj Singh Chohan went to Model Higher Senior Secondary School in Bhopal. He pursued a Master's degree in Philosophy from Bhopal's Barkatullah University.

In 1990, Shivraj Singh's election to the state assembly from the Budhni Constituency marked the beginning of his decades-long political career. The same year, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Vidisha seat. Since then, Shivraj Chouhan, who would later go on to become the Chief Minister, was elected to the Lower House of Parliament four times.

In November 2005, Mr Chouhan, then the BJP's Madhya Pradesh chief, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state for the first time. He then contested the Budhni bye-election and won by a margin of 36,000 votes. It also marked his return as MLA from the seat that kickstarted his political career.