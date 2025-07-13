Tensions In Madhya Pradesh's Harda As Cops Use Tear Gas On Protesters

Violence broke out in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, as police fired tear gas shells and used water cannons to disperse protesters from the Karni Sena Parivar, who were demanding action in a fraud case involving one of their members.

At least 50 people, including Karni Sena Parivar's national president Jeevan Singh Sherpur, have been detained. The situation remains tense with heavy police deployment and widespread anger among protestors.

According to officials, forces from Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Sehore, Dewas, and Khandwa districts have been deployed to maintain law and order. The police resorted to a lathi charge three times in two days to contain the escalating protest.

The agitation stems from a case filed by Ashish Rajput, a Karni Sena member, who alleged he was cheated of Rs 18 lakh in a fake diamond deal by three individuals-Vikas Lodhi, Mohit Verma, and Umesh Tapaniya. Police had arrested Mohit Verma and were preparing to present a challan in court on Saturday when around 40 Karni Sena workers gathered, demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

When tensions escalated, police used force to control the mob, arresting four people, including district president Sunil Rajput and Ashish Rajput. Sunday's larger protest was in response to these arrests.

Harda Collector Siddharth Jain said police tried to convince the protesters to withdraw their blockade peacefully. "When they didn't listen, we used a water cannon. Then, tear gas was used and a lathicharge was necessary to disperse the crowd," said Jain. "The situation is tense but under control."

Protesters allege that vehicles were damaged by a JCB machine, and many people were beaten inside the Rajput hostel, which has been converted into a temporary jail to hold detainees.

The crackdown has sparked a political uproar. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jeetu Patwari took to social media, saying: "Police brutality against Karni Sena and the Rajput community is condemnable. It has now become a crime to demand justice under Mohan Yadav's government!"

He demanded the immediate suspension of the Harda Collector and SP, accusing them of excesses and targeting protesters.

Local MLA Dr. RK Dogne, present at the Rajput hostel, echoed the criticism: "It feels like the British era has returned. Peaceful protesters are being beaten inside. Their vehicles are being smashed. This is unprecedented in Harda."

The spark from Harda has now spread across other districts. In Dewas, Karni Sena workers blocked the Dewas-Bhopal highway. Police led by ASP Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria and ADM Bihari Singh attempted mediation but eventually used a lathi charge to reopen the road.

In Ratlam's Sejawata area, protesters blocked a highway, raised slogans, and clashed with police before one lane was reopened.

Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot has urged citizens to maintain peace, assuring that ample police forces are in place and the situation is "under control."