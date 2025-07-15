Video: Speeding Car Driven By Congress MLA's Son Hits Cop, Crashes Into Pole

A high speeding vehicle driven by a Congress MLA's son rammed into a police constable before crashing into an electric pole in Madhya Pradesh last week, sources said.

The accused was identified as Pushpraj Singh, son of Congress MLA from Jobat, Sena Patel.

The incident took place at a bus stand in Alirajpur City.

According to sources, Pushpraj was driving the vehicle, with no number plate, at a high speed when he was signalled by the patrolling team at the bus stand to stop.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the vehicle veering towards the cops, before crashing into an electric pole. As the two constables standing outside the police vehicle jumped aside to avoid being hit, one of them got knocked down by the car.

Police said the injured constable is being treated at Alirajpur district hospital. Action will be taken against the accused, they added.

