NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
LiveResultsMLAsHeat MapPeopleSeatsPartiesRegionsMapNewsMore

Trends Reflect People's Desire For Change: Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia

According to initial rounds of counting, the Congress was ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan -- the three states where the BJP has been in power.

All India | | Updated: December 11, 2018 11:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Trends Reflect People's Desire For Change: Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the trends reflected the people's desire for a change. (File)


Bhopal: 

With trends indicating that the Congress was ahead in the assembly polls in three Hindi heartland states, senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the figures reflected the people's desire for a change.

According to initial rounds of counting, the Congress was ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan -- the three states where the BJP has been in power.

Mr Scindia, who spearheaded the Congress campaign in Madhya Pradesh, said he was very confident that the Congress would form the government in the state.

Asked about posters being put up that Kamal Nath would be Chief Minister, Mr Scindia said: "Lets not put the cart before the horse. Let us wait for the verdict."

He said the trends reflected the people's desire for a change.

Mr Scindia made the remarks after landing in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath also exuded confidence that it will form the government in Madhya Pradesh.



For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jyotiraditya ScindiaMadhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018Kamal Nath
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

Personalities

From the Newsroom

MLAs with Criminal Cases

Crorepati MLAs

................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

Election ResultsRajasthan Election ResultsTelangana Election ResultsChhattisgarh Election ResultsMP Election ResultsMizoram Election ResultsLive Election ResultTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAssembly Election Results