NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
LiveResultsMLAsHeat MapPeopleSeatsPartiesRegionsMapNewsMore

Congress Takes Lead In Madhya Pradesh, Ruling BJP Plays Catch-Up

The counting of votes for the 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly began at 8 am on Tuesday.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 11, 2018 09:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Congress Takes Lead In Madhya Pradesh, Ruling BJP Plays Catch-Up

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018: Counting began with the postal ballots at 51 centres.


New Delhi: 

The Congress was narrowly ahead of the ruling BJP in a close fight in Madhya Pradesh, where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seeking a record fourth term.

The counting of votes for the 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly began at 8 am on Tuesday.

Over 2,900 candidates contested the November 28 assembly polls. The voter turnout was about 75 per cent.

An aggregate of exit polls had predicted a close race between the BJP and the Congress. Some polls saw a Congress win.

Counting began with the postal ballots at 51 centres across the state.

The maximum rounds of counting -- 32 -- will take place in the Indore-5 assembly due to the highest number of booths there.

In 2013 elections, the BJP had won 165 of total 230 seats, followed by the Congress at 58 and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) at 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi both campaigned in the state, exchanging acrimonious attacks.

Given the importance of Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister addressed 10 public meetings and BJP president Amit Shah held 26 public meetings and three road shows.

Rahul Gandhi addressed 22 public rallies and took out a dozen road shows.

One of the prominent constituencies is Budhni, where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in office since 2005, is seeking re-election.

For the Congress, a victory in the state would set the stage for a leadership battle between its top 3 in the state - Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh.



For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shivraj Singh ChouhanMadhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018Kamal Nath
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

Personalities

From the Newsroom

MLAs with Criminal Cases

Crorepati MLAs

................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

Election ResultsRajasthan Election ResultsTelangana Election ResultsChhattisgarh Election ResultsMP Election ResultsMizoram Election ResultsLive Election ResultTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAssembly Election Results