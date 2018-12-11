NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Counting To Begin At 8 AM

Madhya Pradesh Election Results: Some exit polls have given an edge to the Congress, while others have predicted a close finish for the grand old party and the ruling BJP.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 11, 2018 07:07 IST
Shivraj Chouhan has said he was confident of fourth term in Madhya Pradesh.

New Delhi: 

Will Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan be successful in forming government for the fourth time in Madhya Pradesh or will the Congress manage to break the BJP's winning streak to return to power after 15 years? The results of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh could decide the future of politics in the state, and also give a sense of what to expect in the national polls next year. While a loss in the state would affect the stature of Congress as a major opposition player to challenge the Narendra Modi government in the 2019 elections, the ruling BJP needs to retain power to sell its idea of development-driven politics. The state has 29 Lok Sabha seats, which is equal to the number of seats in Telangana, Chhathisgarh and Mizoram put together.

The Congress led by Jyotiraditya Scindia has run an energetic and spirited campaign in the state trying to project a "united front" in a bid to dislodge the BJP government. The BJP, on the other hand, has tried to highlight the factionalism in the opposition and the development of the state under Mr Chouhan to convince the people top help it form the government in the state.

The election was held in Madhya Pradesh on November 28 and 75% of the state's 5.03 crore voters exercised their franchise, with around 1.64 lakh people having voted on an average in each constituency.

In 2013 polls, BJP had won 165 seats while Congress and BSP got 58 and 4. Three independent MLAs also won the polls.

Exit polls have projected a close contest for both the BJP and Congress. Some exit polls have given an edge to the Congress, while others have predicted a close finish for the grand old party and the ruling BJP.

Here are the LIVE updates on Madhya Pradesh election results:


Dec 11, 2018
07:05 (IST)
Dec 11, 2018
06:58 (IST)
The Congress has dubbed the Madhya Pradesh polls a "make or break election" and claims it will win 140 seats.
Dec 11, 2018
06:57 (IST)

The Congress is hoping to stop BJP's fourth term in Madhya Pradesh. On Monday, posters were seen outside the party office in Madhya Pradesh Congress crediting senior leader Kamal Nath for the party's victory in the state.
Dec 11, 2018
06:52 (IST)
Dec 11, 2018
06:51 (IST)
The counting of votes begins at 8 am. The election results in Madhya Pradesh will be crucial for the ruling BJP.
