5 State Election Results Today In Semi-Final Before 2019: 10 Points

Election results 2018: The polls in the 5 states are seen as a semi-final before the 2019 elections
New Delhi: The results of assembly elections in five states - seen as the semi-final before next year's national elections - will be announced today. The counting of votes begins at 8 am. The three heartland states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, are crucial for the ruling BJP and challenger Congress. Data from earlier elections shows the party that wins the assembly elections gets the most Lok Sabha seats there. In Telangana, a victory for foes-turned-friends Congress and Chandrababu Naidu could be the catalyst for a united opposition. Mizoram, one of the four states the Congress rules, is critical to the BJP's plan of ruling the entire northeast.
- An aggregate of exit polls predicted that the winning spree of the BJP will end in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, though both states will deliver a split verdict. The Congress will come to power in Rajasthan, in keeping with its voters' revolving door policy. The party will lose Mizoram to the Mizo National Front. In Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will get a second term, the poll of polls predicted.
- Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where the BJP governments led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh are seeking a fourth term, are expected to be the cliff-hangers in this round of assembly elections. Exit polls predicted that the Congress and the BJP will be neck and neck in Madhya Pradesh but will fail to reach the majority mark of 116 seats in the 230-member assembly.
- The Congress, which dubbed the Madhya Pradesh polls a "make or break election", claims it will win 140 seats. In case of a victory, the party will have to face the prickly issue of who will lead the government - one it has so far avoided. Its three key leaders, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, have earlier been at odds, though in this election they have projected a united front.
- Maoist-hit Chhattisgarh is witnessing a three-way battle, with the ruling BJP facing the Congress and the Ajit Jogi-Mayawati-led alliance. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has fielded candidates in 66 of the state's 90 constituencies.
- In case of a hung verdict, the Mayawati-Ajit Jogi alliance would become the kingmaker. Chief Minister Raman Singh, however, said he was expecting a "pro-incumbency vote" and predicted that he would win a record fourth term.
- In Rajasthan, which has 200 seats, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is hoping to buck the trend of the incumbent party being voted out. The Congress claims there is high anti-incumbency against her government because of its failure to meet the voters' expectations on multiple fronts despite a record mandate of 2013.
- The Congress in Rajasthan will have to pick between Sachin Pilot, part of Rahul Gandhi's young brigade, and two-time Chief Minister and party veteran Ashok Gehlot for the top job in case of victory. Here too, the party has so far avoided the question, arguing that it can be decided once it gets majority.
- In Telangana, the exit poll results have triggered much drama. State BJP leader K Laxman, whose party is predicted to win only five of the state's 119 seats, offered to partner KCR, as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is popularly known. Mr Rao's party has turned down the offer. The BJP leader was severely reprimanded by his party for the unauthorized offer.
- Despite most exit polls predicting a majority for Mr Rao's party, the Congress and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party met state Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday, requesting that in case of a split verdict, they be given the first chance to form government. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM said it will stand by Mr Rao, who had called it a "friendly party".
- Mizoram will vote out the Congress but end up with a split verdict -- with the tribal Mizo National Front ahead with 18 of the state's 40 seats, exit polls have predicted. A victory in Mizoram will bring the entire northeast under the BJP rule. The campaign had been shrill. Congress Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has accused the BJP of using money and "RSS ideology" to buy votes.
For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh,Rajasthan,Mizoram,Chhattisgarh,Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.