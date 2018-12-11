5 State Election Results Today In Semi-Final Before 2019: 10 Points

Election results 2018: The polls in the 5 states are seen as a semi-final before the 2019 elections

New Delhi: The results of assembly elections in five states - seen as the semi-final before next year's national elections - will be announced today. The counting of votes begins at 8 am. The three heartland states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, are crucial for the ruling BJP and challenger Congress. Data from earlier elections shows the party that wins the assembly elections gets the most Lok Sabha seats there. In Telangana, a victory for foes-turned-friends Congress and Chandrababu Naidu could be the catalyst for a united opposition. Mizoram, one of the four states the Congress rules, is critical to the BJP's plan of ruling the entire northeast.