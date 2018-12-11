How Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi Reacted To Congress Surge In State Polls

Election results 2018: Sonia Gandhi pointed at Rahul Gandhi and said he worked hard (File)

As the Congress galloped ahead in three big states ahead of the 2019 general election -- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - its leadership cheered but kept fingers firmly crossed.

Accepting congratulatory messages, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi said: "Let's wait for the final results."

NDTV asked whether these state election results could be called a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We will wait for the final results," said Rahul Gandhi, refusing to comment for now.

Sonia Gandhi pointed at her son and said he had worked hard and led the party.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi exchanged pleasantries with party MPs - and Upendra Kushwaha, a Bihar BJP ally who quit the ruling National Democratic Alliance yesterday.

The Congress is set to lose Mizoram while in Telangana, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi is expected to win by a landslide.

Though its leaders remained cautious, party workers burnt firecrackers outside the state headquarters -- rare celebrations for the party on a counting day, as a leader admitted.

