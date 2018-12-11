Counting Underway, Celebrations Already On In Rahul Gandhi's Camp

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2018: Festivities have begun outside the Congress office in Delhi.

As early leads suggest a big win for Congress in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, festivities have already begun in the state as well as the national capital. Huge hoardings announcing Congress' "historic victory" under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi have come up outside the Congress office in Delhi.

Hundreds of Congress supporters have been dancing to the tunes of dhol outside 24 Akbar Road, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office, bursting crackers and distributing sweets. Waving placards with "Rahul Gandhi zindabad" written on them, party workers say Congress is winning in all five states.

"Voters are saying it's time to burst crackers. The BJP has killed the country. There are no jobs, farmers are committing suicide and small businesses have been destroyed," Congress leader Jagdish Sharma said.

"We are very happy. Let's wait for the final results, but we are sure we are winning. We are prepared for big celebrations," said a party worker.

Big boxes of crackers and ladis have also arrived at the Congress office in Jaipur. Party workers have been raising slogans praising senior leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot since morning.

