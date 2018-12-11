NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
LiveResultsMLAsHeat MapPeopleSeatsPartiesRegionsMapNewsMore

Congress Takes Early Lead In Rajasthan, BJP Struggles To Keep Up

Rajasthan election results: Celebrations broke out early in the Congress as it established a lead in Rajasthan, as predicted by most exit polls

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 11, 2018 09:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Congress Takes Early Lead In Rajasthan, BJP Struggles To Keep Up

Rajasthan election results: Congress workers prepare to celebrate in Rajasthan


Jaipur: 

The Congress took an early lead in Rajasthan and the state's ruling BJP struggled to keep up as votes were counted for the elections held on December 7 in the state. The desert state looks set to preserve its tradition of voting out the ruling party.

Celebrations broke out early in the Congress as it established a lead in Rajasthan, as predicted by most exit polls.

Voting took place in 199 of the state's 200 assembly constituencies; a candidate died in one seat.

Two-time Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, the first woman to take the top post in the state, is seeking another term against all odds. She is seeking reelection from Jhalrapatan assembly seat, where the Congress has fielded BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh.

Among Congress' top candidates are former chief minister Ashok Gehlot in Sardarpura and Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot from Tonk.



For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RajasthanManvendra Singh
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

Personalities

From the Newsroom

MLAs with Criminal Cases

Crorepati MLAs

................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

Election ResultsRajasthan Election ResultsTelangana Election ResultsChhattisgarh Election ResultsMP Election ResultsMizoram Election ResultsLive Election ResultTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAssembly Election Results