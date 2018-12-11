Congress Takes Early Lead In Rajasthan, BJP Struggles To Keep Up

Rajasthan election results: Congress workers prepare to celebrate in Rajasthan

The Congress took an early lead in Rajasthan and the state's ruling BJP struggled to keep up as votes were counted for the elections held on December 7 in the state. The desert state looks set to preserve its tradition of voting out the ruling party.

Celebrations broke out early in the Congress as it established a lead in Rajasthan, as predicted by most exit polls.

Voting took place in 199 of the state's 200 assembly constituencies; a candidate died in one seat.

Two-time Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, the first woman to take the top post in the state, is seeking another term against all odds. She is seeking reelection from Jhalrapatan assembly seat, where the Congress has fielded BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh.

Among Congress' top candidates are former chief minister Ashok Gehlot in Sardarpura and Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot from Tonk.

