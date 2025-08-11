Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling: Revised List Released, Eligible Candidates Increase To 14,452

Rajasthan NEET UG Revised Merit List: The Counselling board has released the revised merit list for the Round 1 Rajasthan National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) counselling for 85 per cent quota seats in MBBS, BDS programs. The revised list showcases a significance increase in the number of candidates qualifying the examination. Candidates can check and download the revised NEET UG list on the official website of the counselling board, rajugneet2025.com.

The number of candidates who qualified the Rajasthan NEET UG examination has increased from 13,731 to 14,452, as per the revised merit list released.

Raghav Garg continues to hold the first rank as he did according to the first rank list.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: How To Download Revised NEET UG Merit List?

Visit the official website of the board, rajugneet2025.com.

On the homepage, click on "Provisional Merit List (Combined).

The merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save for future reference.

The choice-filling for Round 1 will be held from August 12 to August 14, 2025. The board will process the seat allocation from August 15 to 17 and the results will be released on August 18, 2025.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board to stay updated regarding the counselling session.