Rajasthan NEET UG Second Allotment Result Soon, Website Crashes

Rajasthan NEET UG allotment results will be out at rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan NEET UG 2019: According to reports, the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling results for the second round allotment will be released today. However, the official website, which hosts the Rajasthan NEET UG allotment results are not responding now. The allotment results for the medical and dental Undergraduate (UG) courses in the colleges in Rajasthan is expected to be released at rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in or at hteapp.hte.rajasthan.gov.in/neet_ug_admission. The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2019 Jaipur is the officiating body which releases the NEET counselling results for the Rajasthan state.

"We'll be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we're performing some maintenance at the moment. We'll be back online shortly!," said a statement posted on the now not responding official website of Rajasthan NEET UG counselling.

Times of Indian reported that the second round allotment result for the Rajasthan medical and dental admission was to be released on Sunday, according to the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical & Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2019 and Principal & Controller, SMS Medical College.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of Government of India, the national body which oversees the medical admission to the all India pool, has warned students today against fake allotment / nomination letter for admission to Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) and Post Graduate admission (MD/MS/Diploma and MDS) seats under the Central pool Quota.

In a notice released on the MCC website, the Committee has said that it has been made aware of dubious authorities that have been issuing fake allotment/nomination letters for admission to medical and dental seats falling under the central pool quota. Not only has the committee asked students and institutes to be aware of such irregularities, it has also asked them to lodge an FIR with Police Station immediately on receiving any complaint in this regard.

