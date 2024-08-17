Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Registration Begins, Check Details

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024: The State Medical and Dental Counselling Board has started the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) Counselling 2024 for Round 1. Eligible and interested candidates can participate in the counselling by visiting the official website, rajugneet2024.org. Students can submit the online application form and deposit the application fee until August 21.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule

Document/Eligibility Verification (offline) of all registered candidates (including PwD, Defence/Para Military, and NRI candidates) at one of the centers selected by the candidate during registration: August 17 to August 22 (from 10am to 4pm)

Publishing of provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/Para Military, NRI): August 22, 2024

Verification of Certificates of PwD, Defence/Para Military, and NRI candidature before the Board at the Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur, as per the notification to be made available on the website: August 23 (9 am)

Publishing of Provisional Seat Matrix: August 23, 2024

Publishing of provisional merit list (State Combined, OBC, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA): August 24

Publishing of provisional merit list (PwD, Defence/Para Military, NRI) after verification: August 24

Online Choice Filling (including filling up and saving of the choices/changing the filled choices multiple times): August 24 to August 27 (auto-locking of choices at 5pm)

Printing of the online application form after auto-locking of the choices filled and saved by the candidates: August 28

Publishing of First Round Allotment Information on the website (online): August 29

Printing of the allotment letter online through the website by the candidates: August 30 to September 5

Deposition of the prescribed one-year tuition fee by allotted candidates: August 30 to September 4

Commencement of the academic session: October 1

The official notification reads: "All registered candidates (including PwD, Defence/PM, and NRI candidates) must present themselves personally along with all original relevant documents and two sets of self-attested photocopies of the same (as mentioned in the Information Booklet) on the scheduled dates and time at one of the centers selected by him/her for verification of the documents."