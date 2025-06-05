Cousins Qualify For Medical Entrance A Year Apart. Forms Had Same Photo

A Munnabhai MBBS in the making? Two cousins, two years apart ace the tough medical entrance examination or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and secure admissions. Five years later, it now appears that their admission forms had different names but carried the same picture: of a man in a windowpane blue check shirt.

In May this year, the Rajasthan police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) received a written complaint alleging that in the NEET Exam 2020, a clear case of impersonation took place where a doctor who made it to AIIMS Jodhpur actually got there fraudulently by making his cousin sit for the exam instead of him.

The SIT has now transferred the case to the Jaipur city police, who say they have a strong suspicion the allegations are true

The police have two score cards in front of them, one with Roll no 390361794. This belongs to Ajit Gora and has a photograph of the candidate in a blue check shirt. His result was declared on June 5, 2019, where he scored 578 out of 720 and got an all-India rank of 13718. He is currently studying medicine at a medical college in Bharatpur.

The other score card of the NEET exam a year later belongs to Sachin Gora, his cousin, with the Roll No 3901001410. This result was declared on October 16, 2020. He scored 667 out of 720 with a rank of 1443. He is currently studying medicine at AIIMS Jodhpur.

What triggered the investigation is that the photographs on both the score cards are of the same person in the same shirt.

It appears to be a clear case of impersonation, police sources told NDTV.

Both the candidates, Sachin and Ajeet, are being questioned by the police.

Sachin was picked up late on Wednesday night from his AIIMS hostel room by a team of the Jaipur police.

On the basis of the complaint by Bhinwaram Gaura, who knows both the candidates, the police registered an FIR on May 15 against the two of them.

Cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy are the charges levelled against them. They have also been charged under an act passed by the Rajasthan government to prevent use of unfair means in exams.

The whistleblower who filed the complaint against the candidates says he wants action against people who become doctors like this and do a great disservice to society by taking away seats meant for deserving candidates.

Lawyer for the complainant, Jagdish Kuldeep, told NDTV the police should also investigate if there is a bigger racket behind it.