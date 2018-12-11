Vasundhara Raje Visits Tripura Sundri Temple Ahead Of Poll Results

Just before counting of votes began in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje visited the Maa Tripura Sundri Temple, about 20 km from Banswara. Dressed in a red bandhani sari, she was seen entering the sanctum sanctorum and offering prayers to the deity with 18 hands. The temple, which is home to the beautiful idol made of black stone, is believed to be one of the Shakti Peeths.

The chief minister is expected to pray there till the announcement of results, an official said.

In the previous assembly polls in 2013, her party, the BJP, had got a bigger mandate than in 2003 when it came to power and Ms Raje became the first woman chief minister of Rajasthan. But the 65-year-old is now facing her toughest political challenge yet -- reversing the trend that no ruling party has been voted back to power in Rajasthan since in 1993. Her supporters are confident that she will change the trend.

In Rajasthan, which has 200 seats, early leads show the Congress ahead in the race. Exit polls have also suggested that Ms Raje won't return for a third term as the chief minister amid the huge anti-incumbency wave.

