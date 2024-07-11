Vasundhara Raje, Kirodi Lal Meena Skip Assembly As Rajasthan Budget Unveiled

Vasundhara Raje has played down rumours of any rift within the party

The absence of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Minister Kirodi Lal Meena during the budget speech has sparked speculation even as the two leaders have spoken briefly about the state Budget on their social media handles.

"Bhajan Lal's Budget is for the welfare of all. This budget dedicated to the people is a document for the development of all sections," Ms Raje wrote on X.

Kirodi Lal Meena has resigned as Agriculture Minister but it is still unclear if it has been accepted.

"The Bhajan Lal government is shaping the future of the youth. Youths have got gifts in the form of employment in this Budget," Mr Meena said.

The two leaders have been upset with the party and are trying to distance themselves from the organisation. However, BJP leaders have played down rumours of any rift within the party.

Former BJP minister Rajendra Rathore said that Kirodi Lal Meena is an experienced leader and has resigned, but we all have requested the Chief Minister not to accept his resignation.

About Vasundhara Raje's absence from the Assembly, Mr Rathore said she could not come to the Assembly due to some personal work.

The Congress criticised the BJP over Ms Raje and Mr Meena's absence from the Assembly during the Budget.

On Wednesday, Bhajan Lal Sharma's government presented its first full budget in the Assembly.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)