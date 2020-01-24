2 Brides, Sisters, Ride Horses To Grooms' Homes In Unique Baaraat

2 women rode horses in their wedding processions in Madhya Pradesh.

Two sisters, dressed in their best bridal finery, took out their own wedding procession and rode horses to their grooms' homes in Khandwa as part of the tradition followed by the Patidar community.

Sakshi and Srishti, two sisters who had their wedding ceremonies on January 22, took out their own "baraat".

"I feel proud to be part of this community and that they have been following this tradition," Srishti told ANI.

The father of the brides urged the people of other communities to follow the tradition as well to give respect to the women of this country.

"This is a 400-500 years old tradition. We are carrying it forward to support the government's message of "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao". The daughters of this country should be treated equally. This is the message that we want to convey with our tradition and will continue practising it," said Arun, the father of the brides.

"I urge the people of other communities to adopt this tradition and give respect to our daughters," he added.