Love Jihad A Reality, True Of Shraddha Walker Case: Himanta Sarma To NDTV

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted today that "love jihad" is a "reality" and has been established by the grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi. Mr Sarma has earlier spoken of the issue in the context of the murder, insisting that the country needs a strict law against "love jihad" -- a term coined by the right wing to describe many inter-faith relationships.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV today, Mr Sarma said that "love jihad is a reality from a national point of view".

"There is evidence of love jihad (in the Walkar case)... even in Aaftab's polygraph test, it is said that he revealed that his actions will take him to jannat (heaven). There are reports on it," Mr Sarma told NDTV.

Mr Sarma had made the statement two days ago as well, telling the Times Now Summit that there was an "element of love jihad" in the murder.

A section of the right wing contend that Muslim boys lure Hindu girls into relationships to ensure their religious conversion.

The horrific killing of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar and the planned disposal of her body by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala has shocked the nation. The matter has become controversial because of the religious divide and the estrangement of the woman from her parents.

Last month, a union minister blamed "educated girls" who leave their parents and opt for live-in relationships, drawing a storm of protests.



Contending that live-in relationships lead to crime, Union minister Kaushal Kishor said, "These incidents are happening with all those girls who are well educated and think they are very frank and have the ability to take decisions about their future".