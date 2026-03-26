LuLu Group Chairman Briefs PM Modi On Uninterrupted Food Supplies To Gulf Region

LuLu Group said its Chairman Yusuffali MA called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and briefed him on initiatives undertaken to maintain supply continuity amid the war in West Asia as food supplies to GCC continue from India.

The meeting held at the prime minister's official residence in the capital focused on ongoing efforts to maintain the availability of essential food items across the Gulf region, which is home to a large Indian diaspora and has strong consumption of Indian-origin food products, the group said in a statement.

Extremely thankful to Shri @narendramodi Ji, Hon'ble Prime Minister for the continued support in ensuring uninterrupted food supplies from India to the GCC countries during the current situation. Delighted to meet Hon'ble PM today in New Delhi and share LuLu Group's efforts… pic.twitter.com/t7imLbxE2T — Yusuffali M. A. (@Yusuffali_MA) March 26, 2026

Discussions also covered the importance of strengthening supply chain continuity and ensuring price stability during the current global challenges, it added.

Yusuffali briefed the prime minister on LuLu Group's recent initiatives aimed at supporting food security across its GCC markets.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the importance of such initiatives and assured full support from the Government of India to facilitate the smooth export of food products to GCC ( Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, the statement said.

The group said it has been facilitating large-scale imports of both perishable and non-perishable food products (15,000 tons till date) through a combination of exclusive chartered flights, cargo vessels, and regular shipping services from multiple locations in India.

As many as 34 dedicated chartered flights have come in so far and similar numbers are expected to continue in days to come.

"These efforts are supported by the group's own sourcing and export infrastructure across various Indian states, where production and logistics hubs are operating at enhanced capacity to meet international demand," it said.

LuLu Group, which operates more than 280 hypermarkets across the GCC, is among the major players contributing to food distribution in the region.

India continues to play a crucial role in ensuring stable and uninterrupted supply of food products to GCC countries, the group said, adding Indian agricultural and food products are widely consumed by both expatriates and local populations.

The ongoing supply initiatives are also providing timely support to India's food and agriculture sector, enabling farmers, producers, and exporters to efficiently move their produce to international markets during a challenging period, it said.

In his meeting with the prime minister, Yusuffali also outlined plans to continue the supply initiatives in the coming weeks, with additional chartered flights and cargo shipments being scheduled to support ongoing demand, the statement added.

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