Toxic Liquor Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Recovered In UP, 3 Cops Suspended

Three policemen have been suspended and a probe recommended against one in connection with the recovery of illicit liquor worth over Rs 1 crore in Lucknow's Kunda area, officials said on Tuesday.

Kunda police station in-charge, DP Singh, beat sub-inspector Ajay Singh and sub-inspector Hathigawan Hansraj Dubey have been suspended in connection with the matter, Superintendent of Police, Akash Tomar, said.

He said a probe has been ordered against former in-charge Hathigawan Uday Tripathi, who has been transferred to the STF.

Earlier, a case was registered against 13 people in connection with the unearthing of a unit manufacturing illicit liquor on Saturday night during a raid jointly conducted by the police and the excise department.

"Thirteen people have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act," the SP had said.

The police is conducting raids in the districts after seven people died due to consumption of illicit liquor last week in Pratapgarh's Udaypur area.

ASP (West) Dinesh Kumar Dwivedi and Circle Officer, Kunda, Jitendra Singh Parihar have been suspended and departmental action has been ordered against them, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi had said.