'Gave Rs 7 Lakh Dowry, They Wanted Car Too': Lucknow Influencer Found Dead

A social media influencer has been found dead at her in-laws' house in an alleged dowry harassment case in Lucknow. Mansi's family has alleged that her husband Sagar Rajput and his other family members killed her over the demands of a car and hanged her body to make it appear as a suicide.

Mansi, a resident of Kanpur, had married Rajput in 2024, according to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police. Both were active on social media, with Rajput boasting of nearly 8 lakh followers on Instagram.

During their marriage, her family claimed that they had given Rs 7 lakh in cash and various other household items as 'gifts'. But Rajput's family was reportedly not satisfied with this.

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They had been demanding more dowry, specifically a car, Mansi's family has claimed, adding that since their marriage, she had been subjected to taunts and insults for bringing insufficient dowry.

When their demands were not met, they alleged, Mansi was subjected to both physical and mental torture. She had informed her family about the alleged torture, and they had even travelled to Lucknow several times to mediate between them.

On Saturday, her family claimed they learned that their daughter had died by suicide. However, they alleged it was a murder that has been staged as a suicide.

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A dowry death case has been filed against Rajput and five other members of his family based on a written complaint by the victim's family, said an official. The accused include Sagar Rajput, the victim's father-in-law Rajesh, brother-in-law Anu, sisters-in-law Barkha and Chandni, and paternal aunt-in-law Asha. Rajput is currently being interrogated in custody.

The dowry charges surface amid a high-profile CBI probe into the dowry death case of model Twisha Sharma in Bhopal that has made national headlines over the past two weeks. In a similar case in Lucknow, dowry claims have also appeared in the death case of a woman named Shweta Singh.

Inputs by Vivek Shahi