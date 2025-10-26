Video: Sleeper Bus With 70 On Board Catches Fire In Lucknow, All Evacuated

A double-decker sleeper bus with 70 passengers on board caught fire near the Revri toll plaza on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway early Sunday. All passengers were safely evacuated, and there were no injuries reported.

The bus was travelling from Delhi to Gonda via Lucknow. The bus suddenly caught fire around 500 metres ahead of the toll plaza.

Speaking to PTI, officials said police teams and the fire brigade reached the spot after being alerted. The driver and the conductor of the bus safely evacuated all passengers.

The police said preliminary information from the bus driver suggested that the fire apparently started in one of the wheels due to unknown reasons, which quickly spread to the rest of the vehicle.

The bus was later removed from the road, and traffic movement returned to normal, the police said. The bus owner arranged for an alternative vehicle to ensure that all passengers continued their journey.

(With inputs from Laxmikant Sharma)