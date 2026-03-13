"Domestic Production Up 30%": Centre Says No Need For LPG Panic Booking

The demand pattern for cooking gas in the country has changed, showing massive panic buying in view of the ongoing US-Israel war against Iran, the government has said, underscoring that domestic production of LPG has gone up by 30 per cent. All 100 per cent of the supply is going to domestic consumers.

Even so, LPG bookings have surged to 75.7 lakh a day against an average of 55.7 lakh in the pre-war period, showing panic booking, said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in petroleum ministry.

"I want to appeal to the people that there be no rumour mongering and there is absolutely no need to panic," she said.

The country used to get 60 per cent of its LPG requirement from abroad, of which 90 per cent came through the Strait of Hormuz, which has currently been shut down by Iran. Tankers passing through the Strait --- a narrow, 50-mile passage that connects the Gulf with the Arabian Sea and carries about a fifth of the world's oil and LPG -- are being targeted and around 10 have been blown up since the war started.

The government had since directed an increase in domestic production. A committee has also been named to handle the LPG situation and develop a diversion plan.

