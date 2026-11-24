A touching story of love and loyalty from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district has caught social media's attention after a stray dog followed the funeral procession of a man who used to feed him daily. Mohanlal Raikwar, 75, a retired bank employee, died last week. He would regularly feed Kalu, a stray dog from the neighbourhood, with the duo developing a deep bond over time.

When Raikwar passed away, Kalu refused to say goodbye from afar. The devoted dog quietly followed the funeral procession all the way to the cremation ground, remaining patiently by his friend's side until the final rites were completed.

During a condolence meeting after the funeral, Kalu walked towards the gathering and sat quietly in front of them as the mourners observed a two-minute silence in Raikwar's memory.

After mourners returned to Raikwar's house as part of the post-cremation visit, Kalu remained with the contingent. He stayed at the house for some time before quietly leaving, having paid his respects.

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Pet Dog Dies after Funeral

This is not the first time such an incident has highlighted the deep bonds that dogs and humans can form. In July, a pet dog reportedly died shortly after its owner's funeral procession began in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. Pradeep Jain, 67, died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal. When his body was brought home to Betul, his 15-year-old pet dog, Duggu, refused to leave his side.

The family said Duggu became visibly distressed after his owner's body arrived. Before the funeral procession, family members allowed Duggu to sit beside his beloved owner one last time. They said the dog quietly remained near him for several minutes before returning inside.

As the funeral procession set off, Duggu reportedly walked alongside the bier for a short distance before collapsing and dying. Family members believe the elderly dog, who had spent 15 years with Jain, could not bear the loss of his owner.