Lower Turnout Adds To Suspense In Bypoll For Madhya Pradesh Seat

Datia recorded the highest turnout among the three assembly constituencies across three states that went to the polls in Thursday's by-elections, but its 71.44 per cent voting figure has sparked more suspense than celebration. For a seat that polled 80.2 per cent in the 2023 assembly election and 76.77 per cent in 2018, the nearly nine percentage point fall is politically significant.

It is also the lowest turnout recorded in Datia since 2003, when 69.6% voters had exercised their franchise.

The constituency had recorded 73.13 per cent polling in 2008 and 75.59 per cent in 2013.

The result on August 3 may therefore be decided not only by those who voted, but also by the thousands who stayed away.

The question now is whether this low turnout represents voter fatigue, a gap in the BJP's disciplined booth management, a silent Congress mobilisation or dissatisfaction within both parties.

The gender gap has made the contest even more difficult to read.

Male turnout stood at 74.09 per cent, while female turnout was only 68.48 per cent, a difference of more than five-and-a-half percentage points.

This could be particularly worrying for BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari, who was banking heavily on women voters and the business community in Datia town.

The urban-rural divide has added another layer to the mystery.

Urban Datia recorded around 62 per cent polling, while rural areas saw nearly 78 per cent voting. The 16 percentage point difference could ultimately decide the result.

Datia's urban areas include a substantial section of traders, traditional party supporters and women voters.

The Congress, on the other hand, may draw hope from the high rural turnout and interpret it as a sign of anti-incumbency, local resentment or support for its candidate Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh.

Yet, rural voting cannot automatically be read as a Congress advantage because the BJP also has a strong booth-level organisation in the villages, while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav campaigned actively for Tiwari.

The Candidates

The contest itself is not a simple BJP-versus-Congress battle.

Congress candidate Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh is a two-time former MLA and a member of the erstwhile royal family. He won from Datia in 1993 and 2003 and is relying on old loyalties, personal goodwill and dissatisfaction among sections of BJP workers. BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari is contesting his first Assembly election. His biggest strength is the party organisation, but that may also be his biggest weakness because much of the local unit is identified with former minister Narottam Mishra.

Azad Samaj Party candidate Damodar Singh Yadav, who began campaigning early, is attempting to build a combination of Scheduled Caste and Yadav votes. In a close contest, he may not have to win to influence who loses.

Some voters had reportedly seen the denial of ticket to Mishra as a positive signal of change, but if the new candidate appeared to be functioning through the same old power structure, that expectation may have weakened.

Narottam Mishra, however, remained confident. "Ashutosh will win. Kamal will bloom," he said.

The Congress is also carrying its own internal contradictions.

Rajendra Bharti, whose disqualification after conviction in a bank fraud case led to the by-election, described the contest as "BJP versus BJP" and claimed that the real fight was between Narottam Mishra and the Chief Minister.

The comment is clearly aimed at turning the BJP's internal politics into an election issue. But Bharti also targeted his own party's candidate, suggesting that others had prepared the political ground on which Ghanshyam Singh was now playing.

His remarks raised questions over how united the Congress organisation actually was behind its candidate.

Congress leader Awadhesh Nayak's emotional remarks on polling day added to that uncertainty. Asked whether he felt bad about not receiving the ticket, he replied, "Bura toh lagta hai". He said he had worked for the party "from the heart" and added, "Today belongs to those who got the ticket. It is not my day".

Damodar Singh Yadav represents the third variable in this already complicated election. His campaign has focused on Scheduled Caste and Yadav voters, while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's active presence in the constituency was partly intended to prevent any significant consolidation of the Yadav vote behind him.

If Damodar Yadav has managed to secure even a modest share of these votes, he could damage either of the two principal candidates. In an election with 71.44% turnout, a third candidate does not need a wave. He needs only enough votes to upset someone else's calculations.