Lottery Baron's Son Launches New Party, Will Contest Polls In Puducherry

Lottery baron Santiago Martin's son, Jose Charles Martin, has formally plunged into Puducherry politics, launching his party LJK and announcing plans to contest the coming assembly elections.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Martin spoke at length about his political debut, possible alliances with the NDA, and for the first time, addressed controversy surrounding his family business group's Rs 1,368 crore electoral bond donations to multiple parties, including the DMK, Trinamool and the BJP.

Jose Martin, who earlier had a stint with the BJP, said he quit the party after delay over seat allocation but continues to admire Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the Make in India programme.

Though he initially projected himself as a Chief Ministerial candidate, he confirmed that talks with the NDA are in progress. He also revealed earlier attempts to forge an alliance with actor Vijay's TVK, which did not materialise.

Responding to criticism that he is an outsider to Puducherry, Martin said he has now shifted to the Union Territory and outlined an ambitious vision to develop it on the lines of Singapore and Hong Kong.

Addressing allegations that his party is the BJP's B team, as at least two Independent MLAs supporting the BJP are with him, Martin asserted that the LJK is an independent party despite support from some MLAs aligned with the NDA.

He also ruled out introducing lottery operations in Puducherry, calling it economically unviable and instead pledged to crack down on illegal activities, including drugs and illicit lottery networks.

On the electoral bond controversy, Martin denied any quid pro quo, stating that corporate donations to political parties are a responsibility of business groups. He pointed out that investigative agency raids continued despite donations, which he said proved there were no favours granted in return.

Responding to questions on the ongoing Enforcement Directorate investigation and attached assets, Martin maintained that there was no conviction against him or his family and claimed clean chits in several cases.

Dismissing concerns about wealthy individuals entering politics for profit, he said his goal was public service and argued that high campaign costs often discourage candidates without financial backing.

Rejecting suggestions that his family seeks to influence politics across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Martin concluded: "My vision is different - I want to transform people's lives. Puducherry people can trust me".