Lots In A Name In Rajasthan. 'Rajiv Gandhi' To 'Atal' To 'Rajiv Gandhi'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the help centres will be named Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government has decided to reverse the Atal Seva Kendra (help centres at village panchayat and panchayat samiti levels) as Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra, the original name.

Referring to the Rajasthan High Court order on January 19, Mr Gehlot told ANI: "We wanted to name it Rajiv Gandhi Atal Seva Kendra but on the High Court's order, it will be named Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra."

Rajasthan has nearly 10,000 Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendras at village panchayat and panchayat samiti levels which provide public utility services to rural people. It also has 33 Atal Suvidha Kendras at the district level.

In 2014, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje's government had renamed the centres to honour former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. The renaming was seen as the Ms Raje's tribute to the BJP veteran but the decision had invited flak and was challenged in the court.

The petition against the then BJP-led government's move was filed in 2015 by Congress leader Sanyam Lodha, who had reportedly termed the decision unlawful and disrespectful to former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi, also a Bharat Ratna recipient.

Holding the government's December 28, 2014, order as void, the bench of Justice MN Bhandari directed the Ministry of Rural Development to ensure that such matters do not arise again.

