Rajasthan To Drop 2-Child Norm, But Only For Candidates In Local Bodies Polls

The Rajasthan government has done away with the two-child norm for candidates in panchayat and municipal elections in the state - a law introduced by the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government in 1995 to control the state's population. But there is no plan as of now to relax the rule for government servants or recipients of welfare measures.

Back in 1995, the two-child norm was applied diligently. In 2002, then Congress government of the state introduced a rule that said that candidates with more than two children will not be eligible for government jobs - a rule upheld by the Supreme Court two years later. The court maintained that it was non-discriminatory and aimed only at promoting family planning.

The clock has now turned back in the electoral arena.

As the Rajasthan state assembly convened for two extra days on March 9 and 10 to debate the state's Municipalities' amendment bill and the Panchayati Raj amendment bill to remove the two child criteria for contestants, MLAs queued up to speak on what has been the most hotly contested topic in the house before the state assembly indefinitely adjourned the budget session. Around 30 MLAs from both sides of the political divide spoke on the matter each day.

The government said they had moved this bill to bring in people with a vision and ability for public service but happen to have more than two children.

The Congress alleged that the move was inspired by the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP's ideological mentor.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said: "Have we managed to control the population? Even today, government welfare measures are for people with upto two children... On what scientific grounds are we relaxing this for elections? Clearly, they are doing it only with political motive... It is the RSS agenda."

The government has denied the allegations.

Parliamentary affairs minister Jogaram Patel said the state has taken scientific evidence into consideration.

"The RSS does not interfere in political affairs. It is not a political organisation. This bill has been brought because now the population explosion criteria does not apply. The fertility rate then was 3.2. It is now down to 2 and it should not decrease further. So economists and experts said this is not required any more," he added.

When it comes to government jobs, those with more than two children born after June 2002 are not eligible. Those looking for welfare measures under government schemes are similarly bound.

For the Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandan Yojana, a family receives Rs 5,000 on the birth of a child. For a second child, they can get Rs 6000. Scholarships for "Children of the construction worker education and skill development scheme" are given only to families with upto two children.

The Mukhyamantri Rajshree Yojana gives a financial reward for the birth of the girl child and this again, is restricted to only families with two children.

Nutritional aid for pregnant women in the form of the Mukhyamantri Matritva Poshan Yojana -- a state initiative since 2020 -- gives Rs 6000 in installments for nutritional support of pregnant women giving birth to a second child.

Government sources told NDTV there are no plans as of now to relax the two-child rule in welfare schemes.