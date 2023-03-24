Long List Of Cases Against Rahul Gandhi Filed Across India. See Details

Rahul Gandhi is out on bail in several cases filed across the country

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faces several defamation cases across the country, mostly filed by BJP leaders and members of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The Lok Sabha has disqualified Mr Gandhi from the house's membership after his conviction in one of the defamation cases.

Here are some brief details about the cases against Mr Gandhi:

2023

In the latest case, the Congress leader was convicted and sentenced to two-year jail by a court in Surat in Gujarat - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state - for asking whether people with the surname "Modi" are "thieves". He can appeal in higher courts within 30 days. This criminal defamation case against Mr Gandhi was filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

2019

Mr Gandhi was granted bail by a Patna court in another defamation case. This case was also filed by a BJP leader for his comment asking if people with the surname "Modi" were "thieves."

2019

Mr Gandhi was granted bail by an Ahmedabad court in a defamation case filed by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank after he alleged the bank was involved in a scam of swapping currency notes following demonetisation in November 2016.

2019

Mr Gandhi was granted bail by a Mumbai court in a defamation case filed by a worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). This case was filed for his alleged comment linking the murder of Bengaluru investigative journalist Gauri Lankesh with "BJP-RSS ideology".

2016

A Guwahati court granted bail to Mr Gandhi in a defamation case filed by the RSS. The case was filed after Mr Gandhi alleged he was stopped by the RSS from entering Barpeta Satra in Assam in December 2015.

2016

A court in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi granted bail to Mr Gandhi in a case filed by a worker of the RSS. Mr Gandhi had allegedly said the RSS killed Mahatma Gandhi. The Supreme Court ruled that Mr Gandhi would have to face trial to prove his point in court.

2015

Mr Gandhi is out on bail in the National Herald case. Along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, he was granted bail in December 2015 in the case pursued by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. The National Herald case involves Young Indian's takeover of Associated Journals Limited, the company that runs National Herald newspaper, and the dealings thereafter.