Lok Sabha Speaker's Election On June 26, Names Can Be Proposed Till June 25

On June 27, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of parliament.

The Lok Sabha will elect its new Speaker on June 26 for which notices for motions supporting candidates can be submitted by members by noon a day prior, the Lok Sabha secretariat said on Thursday.

The 18th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time on June 24 and the session will conclude on July 3.

At any time before noon on the day preceding the date fixed for the election, any member can give notice in writing to the secretary general of a motion supporting another member for the office of the speaker, a Lok Sabha bulletin noted.

"In the present case, notices of motions for the election of the Speaker can be given before noon on Tuesday, June 25," it explained.

While the first two days will be devoted to the taking of newly-elected members, June 26 has been fixed for the election of the speaker.

On June 27, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The notice for the motion has to be seconded by a third member. Also, it has to be accompanied by a statement by the candidate contesting the poll that he or she is willing to serve as Speaker if elected.

A member cannot propose one's name or second a motion, the secretariat pointed out, citing rules.

A member in whose name a motion stands on the list of business will, unless makes a statement conveying unwillingness to move it, move the motion when called upon to do so, it said.

The motions which have been moved and duly seconded will be put one by one in the order in which they have been moved, and decided, if necessary, by a division.

If any motion is carried (adopted), the person presiding the proceedings (a pro-tem speaker) will declare that the member proposed in the motion which has been carried has been chosen as the Speaker of the House.

The other motions will become infructuous.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)