On Prashant Kishor's 'Step Back' Advice To Rahul Gandhi, Congress Says...

Prashant Kishor said Congress suffers from structural flaws (File)

The Congress on Monday said it does not comment on consultants' remarks, after poll strategist Prashant Kishor said the party suffers from structural flaws and Rahul Gandhi should consider stepping back if it does not get the desired results in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In an interaction with PTI editors, Prashant Kishor said Rahul Gandhi, for all practical purposes, is running the Congress and has been unable to either step aside or let someone else steer the party despite his inability to deliver the results in the last 10 years.

"This, according to me, is also anti-democratic," said Prashant Kishor, who had prepared a revival plan for the opposition party but walked out due to disagreements between him and its leadership over the execution of his strategy.

Asked about Prashant Kishor's remarks, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "I do not answer on remarks by consultants. Talk about political people, what is there to answer on consultants?"

The ace strategist, who has been associated with successful poll campaigns of several major political parties, also emphasised that the main opposition party in the country suffers from "structural" flaws in its functioning and addressing those is essential for its success.

