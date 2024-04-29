Assam Congress Worker Arrested Over Amit Shah's 'Fake Video': Himanta Sarma

A Congress spokesperson said the party is not aware of any fake video (File)

One person was arrested on Monday for allegedly sharing a "fake video" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The arrested person, 31-year-old Reetom Singh, is associated with the Assam Congress and functions as the party's 'War Room Coordinator', according to his X profile.

"Assam police have arrested an individual named Sri Reetam Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah," Himanta Sarma said in a post on X.

The Guwahati resident's arrest was made on a day when Amit Shah is in the state capital to campaign for of BJP candidate for Guwahati Lok Sabha seat - Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

A Congress spokesperson said the party is not aware of any fake video and "it must have been shared in his personal capacity".

Later, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said in a statement that a case was registered at Panbazar police station based on a complaint regarding the circulation of a "distorted and motivated" post on X about Amit Shah.

The case has been registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 171G (false statement in connection with an election) and 505(1)(b) (causing fear or alarm to the public whereby a person induced to commit an offence against the state or public tranquillity).

Section 66F of the IT Act (cyber terrorism) has also been slapped on the accused, Goswami said.

He said police have seized two mobile phones and one laptop from Reetam Singh's possession.

"Further investigation is being carried out," the CPRO said.

