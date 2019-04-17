Voter Desire For Change Will Show On May 23: Robert Vadra

The people of Amethi are happy with Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra said.

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Tuesday said the people wanted change and it would be visible after the results were declared on May 23.

"Definitely. There are chances of a change in the country. You will see it in May, when the results come out," he said, when asked if he thinks people will vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The result will come in our favour. Everyone wants change, whether it's old or young. They will vote for change," he said.

Mr Vadra was speaking to reporters after distributing sweets and blankets at a school for visually-challenged students here ahead of his birthday on April 18.

On challenge from BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi to his brother-in-law and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Mr Vadra said, "She is not going to give any tough challenge to Rahul Gandhi. They only spread rumours and falsehoods."

"The people of Amethi are happy with Rahul Gandhi. We (Congress) have done a lot of development work there. Rahulji will win from there with a huge margin," he said.

To questions about possibilities of Priyanka Gandhi contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "she will definitely give him a tough challenge if she fights from Varanasi because people see their happiness in her."

"People in Varanasi also want change and they see a ray of hope in Priyanka and Rahul. Rahulji will lead the country, and Priyanka and I are with him," he said.

However, sources in the Congress said Priyanka Gandhi would not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ending speculations about her being pitted against PM Modi.

