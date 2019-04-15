Robert Vadra's New Clue On Political Debut: Will Come With 'Full Force'

Robert Vadra is currently under investigation in a money laundering case. (File photo)

Businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, once again commented on speculation about his entry into politics. He said that while he doesn't plan on taking the plunge just yet, when he does, it'll be with "full force".

"As of now there are no plans. I have no wish to join politics right now. I'm amongst people and working hard," Mr Vadra told news agency ANI. "When people will feel that I should enter politics, I will come with full force," he added.

Mr Vadra has dropped multiple hints in the past about his political ambitions, starting with a Facebook post days after Priyanka Gandhi joined active politics as the Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

These hints are often met with jeers from the BJP, which targets him and the Congress party over his links to corruption cases. "I don't know if this will be an asset for the campaign of Congress party or for the campaign of BJP," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Mr Vadra is currently under investigation in a money laundering case. The case, being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, involves the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

He was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate which is probing allegations of forgery involved in the allotment of land in Bikaner.

Robert Vadra is previously said that he would campaign for the Congress party in the national elections and join active politics only once his name is cleared off all the case, which he claims are instances of "political witch-hunt".

