Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi Among 27 Congress Poll Campaigners For J&K

The Indian National Congress (INC) released a list of 27 star campaigners on Saturday for Jammu and Kashmir, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.

These leaders will campaign for the party candidates in Jammu and Kashmir during the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in five phases.

The list of star campaigners for the parliamentary elections in J-K was submitted by INC general secretary KC Venugopal to the Secretary Election Commission of India.

The list of star campaigners included Mallikargjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Bharatsingh Solanki, Vikar Rasool Wani, GA Mir, Tariq Hameed Karra, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Revanth Reddy and Harish Rawat.

The list of 27 names also included Pramod Tewari, Pawan Khera, Ranjeet Ranjan, TS Singh Deo, Imran Pratapgarhi, Raj Babbar, Pirzada Mohd Sayeed, Manoj Yadav, Tara Chand, Raman Bhalla, Chowdhary Lal Singh, GN Monga, Shameema Raina and Akash Bharat.

The following leaders of the Indian National Congress would be campaigning as per Section 77 (1) of the Representation of People Act 1951 for the first and second phases of general elections to the Lok Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir in 2024.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held soon after the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said earlier, as he announced the dates for the general election and four state polls, as well as 26 Assembly by-polls.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

