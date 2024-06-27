'Passed Every Test': President Praises EVMs In Parliament Address

President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Parliament today

Amid concerns raised over Electronic Voting Machines by several opposition parties, President Droupadi Murmu today praised the EVMs in her address to the joint session of the Parliament and said the "misinformation campaign was unfortunate".

She said EVMs were used in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls "to ensure the sanctity of the electoral process" and praised the Election Commission of India for holding the "largest election in the world".

"The EVM has passed every test, from the Supreme Court to the people's court, in the last few decades," she said.

She was referring to the Supreme Court's April 26 judgment in which it had rejected the demand for reverting to the old paper ballot system, and the complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

In her hour-long first address to the joint sitting of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, she also mentioned ballot papers, which were used in Indian elections till the 1990s.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu addresses both Houses of the Parliament https://t.co/4hNviAsCmv — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 27, 2024

"We all remember those times when ballot papers were snatched and looted," President Murmu said.

'Kashmir Polls Befitting Reply To Enemies of India'

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the high voter turnout recorded in the union territory in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

"A very heartening aspect of this election emerged from Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmir Valley broke all records of voter turnout of many decades," she said.

"In the last four decades, we had witnessed low voter turnout amidst shutdowns and strikes in Kashmir. Enemies of India continued to spread false propaganda at global forums, projecting it as an opinion of Jammu and Kashmir. But this time the Kashmir Valley has given a befitting reply to every such element within the country and outside," she added.

According to the Election Commission, Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest voter turnout in a Lok Sabha poll in last 35 years. The combined voter turnout at the polling stations for the entire Union Territory with five Lok Sabha seats was 58.46 per cent this year.

"I also express my gratitude to the Election Commission of India on behalf of crores of Indians today. This was the largest election in the world. About 64 crore voters performed their duty with enthusiasm and zeal," President Murmu said.

'Whole World Talking About Lok Sabha Elections 2024'

In her address, President Murmu also said that the whole world is talking about the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"The world is witnessing that the people of India have elected a stable Government with a clear majority, consecutively for the third term," she said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led alliance, NDA, winning the elections.

"This has happened after six decades," she added.

Earlier this month, Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for a record third term, equalling first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of three wins.

"The people of India have full faith that only my Government can fulfill their aspirations. Therefore, this election of 2024 has been an election of trust in policy, intention, dedication, and decisions," President Murmu said.