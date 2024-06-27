'Historic Steps Will Be Seen In Budget', Says President Droupadi Murmu: Full Text

President Droupadi Murmu said the whole world is talking about the 2024 elections.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Parliament today. In her address President assured the nation that in the upcoming Parliament sessions, major economic and social decisions, and historical steps will be announced during the Union Budget.

Congratulating the new MPs in her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, President Murmu said she hoped they would act as the medium for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of India.

Here is the full text of President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Parliament:

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and MP from Kota, Om Birla was elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha after the motion for the same was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The motion was adopted by the house through a voice vote.

This is the first Lok Sabha session post-general elections in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged 293 seats while the INDIA bloc secured 234 seats. The BJP, however, couldn't reach a majority on its own, as it secured the win in only 240 seats.