Lok Sabha Elections From April 19, PM Modi Says 'BJP-NDA Fully Prepared'

The PM's BJP is widely expected to win more than the required 272 seats needed for a simple majority

We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, soon after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections. The elections, staggered over seven phases will begin on April 19 and end on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

"The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC (Election Commission) has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors," he posted on X.

The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2024

Slamming the Opposition, the Prime Minister claimed when the NDA government assumed office ten years ago, "the people of India were feeling betrayed and disillusioned thanks to INDI Alliance's pathetic governance. No sector was left untouched from scams and policy paralysis. The world had given up on India. From there, it's been a glorious turnaround."

"Our Opposition is rudderless and issueless. All they can do is abuse us and practice vote bank politics. Their dynastic approach and attempts of dividing society are not being accepted. Equally hurting them is their corruption track record. People don't want such leadership," he added.

PM Modi's BJP is widely expected to win more than the required 272 seats needed for a simple majority in elections for 543 seats in Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister predicts the BJP will win 370 seats and its National Democratic Alliance more than 400, aiming for a four-decade high.

"The people of India are witnessing what a determined, focused and result-oriented government can do. And, they want more of it. That is why from every corner of India, cutting across all sections of society, the people are saying in one voice- Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar," he posted.

Confident of his victory in the elections, PM Modi asserted, "In our third term, there's much work to be done. The last decade was about filling gaps created by those who ruled for seventy years. It was also about instilling a spirit of self-confidence that yes, India can become prosperous and self-reliant. We will build on this spirit".

"I can clearly see that the coming five years will be about our collective resolve of establishing the roadmap that will guide our trajectory as a nation for the next thousand years and make India the embodiment of prosperity, all-round growth and global leadership," he added.

Over 96 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, of which 49.72 crore were male voters and 47.1 crore were female voters. There are 1.82 crore first-time voters.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, polling was held in seven phases.