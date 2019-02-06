Workers Campaign For Jyotiraditya Scindia's Wife's Entry Into Politics

Priyadarshini is the wife of party's parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia.

After the high-profile entry of Priyanka Gandhi in active politics, the Congress may soon have another woman leader -- Priyadarshini, the wife of party's parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia.

With Mr Scindia appointed General Secretary and given charge of western Uttar Pradesh, the Madhya Pradesh Congress has passed a resolution seeking fielding of his wife from the Scindia bastion of Guna constituency which the Congress has been retaining since 1999.

State Congress General Secretary Yogendra Lumba told IANS that the state unit has unanimously adopted a resolution for fielding Priyadarshini from the seat.

"The resolution was adopted unanimously and has been sent to the central leadership for consideration. With Jyotiraditya given the crucial responsibility of western Uttar Pradesh, we feel Maharaniji can immensely contribute to the party," Lumba told IANS.

Buoyed by victory in the Assembly polls, the Madhya Pradesh Congress has been steadily gearing up for the Lok Sabha battle, holding meetings to work out strategies.

Along with Mr Scindia, Congress President Rahul Gandhi appointed sister Priyanka Gandhi as the General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.