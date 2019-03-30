'Why Am I Being Asked About My Religion,' Says Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar was inducted into the Congress on Wednesday (File Photo)

Actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar, who recently joined the Congress party, on Friday questioned why she is being asked about her religion. She said she wants to do "politics above this".

"Why am I being asked about my religion? I don't think I have given this right to anyone because that right only belongs to me. I know it, my family knows it and my in-laws know it. I think this is just the beginning. I want to do politics above all this," Ms Matondkar told ANI in Mumbai.

The Congress has fielded her from Mumbai North Parliamentary constituency of Maharashtra in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. In the 2014 General elections, BJP's Gopal Chinayya Shetty won the seat.

Ms Matondkar was inducted into the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and newly-appointed Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19.

Maharashtra will go to polls in the first four phases, beginning April 11. Results of the polls will be declared on May 23.

