Smriti Irani Aide, From Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Joins Congress

It is said that Ravi Dutt Mishra had brought Smriti Irani to Amethi (File Photo)

Union Minister Smriti Irani's ''Man Friday'' Ravi Dutt Mishra, at whose house she used to stay whenever she visited her constituency, joined the Congress party on Thursday.

It is said that Mr Mishra had brought BJP leader Smriti Irani to Amethi. "Irani used to stay at Mishra's house whenever she visited Amethi," said a Congress leader. Mr Mishra was also a minister in the earlier state government of Samajwadi Party (SP).

Mr Mishra's joining the Congress comes at a time when its president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary and in-charge for the party's East Uttar Pradesh affairs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are on tour of Amethi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from two seats - Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, and Wayanad in Kerala.

Amethi is considered to be a stronghold of the Congress party. Mr Gandhi had retained Amethi in the 2014 General Elections defeating BJP candidate Smriti Irani, whom the party has repeated this time too.

Mr Gandhi and Ms Irani have filed their nominations from the seat. Amethi will go to polls on May 6, the sixth phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections to be held from April 11 to May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

