Rahul Gandhi Forms Congress Committees In States Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Rahul Gandhi appointed Manish Tewari as the chairman of Media Coordination Committee (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead the Congress's poll campaign in Punjab and former chief minister Digambar Kamat will lead it in Goa in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi formed various committees for Punjab, Goa, Puducherry and Gujarat ahead of the general election due this summer.

Former Gujarat legislator Siddharth Patel, who is son of former state chief minister Chimanbhai Patel, has been made the campaign committee chief in Gujarat. He also led the party''s campaign in the state in the 2017 assembly election, but had himself lost the assembly election.

In Punjab, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar is the chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee, which has other senior leaders, including Amarinder Singh, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Preneet Kaur and Pratap Singh Bajwa as its members.

The campaign committee for Punjab includes Ambika Soni, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Ashwani Kumar, Manpreet Singh Badal and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

However, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is not part of any other committee, including the important Coordination Committee which has all top leaders from the state.

Former union minister Manish Tewari has been made the chairman of Media Coordination Committee, while Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla has been appointed the chairman of Publicity Committee.

In Gujarat, Rajeev Satav has been made the chairman of the Coordination Committee of the state which has all top leaders in it including senior party leader Ahmed Patel.

OBC leader Alpesh Thakore has been made the convener of the Campaign Committee for Gujarat.

Senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry has been made the chairman of Manifesto Committee with Manish Doshi as its convener.

In Puducherry, chief minister V Narayanasamy has been made the chairman of Coordination Committee for the state, while president of Puducherry Congress V Namassivayam has been made the chairman of Pradesh Election Committee and State Welfare Minister M Kandasamy has been made the chairman of the Campaign Committee.

Goa's AICC in-charge A Chella Kumar has been appointed as chairman of the Coordination Committee with Girish Chodankar as convener.

State Congress chief Chodankar has also been made the chairman of the state Election Committee.